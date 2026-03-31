It Took Me 30+ Years in Swimming to Realize What I’ll Tell You in 27 Minutes | Eetu Karvonen

I spent over 30 years in the water refining what actually works, and in this video I break it all down into a focused system you can apply immediately. Whether you’re into Competitive swimming or just starting with beginner swimming, I walk through the exact swimming training programming and mindset shifts that helped me improve faster and avoid common plateaus.

I cover the concept of Swimming Rehearsal and how I use it to sharpen freestyle swimming technique, eliminate swimming mistakes, and build consistency in every session. If you’re serious about improving your swimming technique and want real, actionable swimming advice, this will change how you approach the water.

I also dive into strength training for swimmers, how it connects to better performance, and how to structure a smart swimming training plan that supports long-term progress. Whether you’re following swim coaching or training solo, these principles apply across all levels, including Fitness swimming and Swim training for triathletes.

You’ll learn key Advanced swim techniques, practical drills from my years of swimming lessons, and how to recover properly using proven swimming recovery methods. I also touch on gear insights from my experience with Swim gear reviews, so you can make better decisions outside the pool too.

This is the exact approach I wish I had earlier in my journey toward olympic swimming, guided by lessons from working with an olympic swimming coach and years of trial and error. If your goal is learning how to swim faster, refining your swimming tutorial approach, and training smarter with guidance from Eetu Karvonen, you’re in the right place.