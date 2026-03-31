Glenn and Wayne discussed a recent swimming world record performance by Cam McAvoy, noting the impressive velocity maintenance and positive feedback about McAvoy’s character. Wayne raised concerns about potential misinformation regarding McAvoy’s training methods spreading online, which could present challenges for coaches. The discussion then transitioned to technical endurance, with Glenn introducing the concept and noting that Doug had suggested it for discussion. The meeting began with Glenn expressing concern for friends affected by recent global events, including those in Iran and elsewhere.
Stop Swimming in the Gray Zone Faster, Slower, Smarter | GoSwim
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