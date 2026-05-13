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Mother Charged After Cocaine Found in 2 Toddlers Who Drowned | CW39 Houston

by

rokur
in ,

A mother has been arrested in Florida and charged in the deaths of her two toddler daughters after investigators determined both girls had cocaine in their systems when they died after being rushed to the hospital from a Katy home in February of this year.

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