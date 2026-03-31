Swimmer's Daily

Learning to Swim | How a CDC Grant Is Putting la Vega Kids in the Pool for Free | KCENNews

by

rokur
in , ,

The Greater Waco YMCA partners with La Vega ISD to offer free drowning prevention lessons to elementary students, teaching critical water safety skills.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.