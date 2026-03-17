Swimmer's Daily

Exclusive: Swimmers Say Lake Windermere Sewage Caused Life-Threatening Illnesses | Channel 4 News

by

rokur
in ,

Public anger at water companies and others pumping sewage into our rivers, lakes and beaches has never been higher.

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