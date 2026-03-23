Swimmer's Daily

What Swimmer Katie Ledecky Learned About America in Her Time With Team USA | 60 Minutes

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rokur
in

During her years as an Olympic swimmer, Katie Ledecky says what she’s seen “is that sport in America is at its best when its joy and fun and, yes, its challenges, bring us together.”

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