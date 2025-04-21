Swimmer's Daily

Has This Ever Happened Before? | Day Six Highlights | Aquatics GB Swimming Championships 2025

Join Betty Glover & Dan Jervis as they break down day six at The Aquatics GB Swimming Championships 2025 action from the London Aquatics Centre.

