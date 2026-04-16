Swimmer's Daily

Aquatics GB Championships Day 1 | James Guy | Filip Nowacki | Adam Ramsay-Peaty

by

rokur
in

Watch the AP Race Athletes take on day 1 at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships and qualify for the European Championships.

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