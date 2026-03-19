Swimmer's Daily

Arizona Boy Survived Near-Drowning Five Years Ago. Now, His Mother Encourages Parents to Become CPR Certified | 12 News

by

rokur
in

As Arizona heats up earlier than usual, water safety advocates are concerned that drowning calls will increase with the rising temperature. Advocates are encouraging parents to learn how to perform life-saving measures in case of an emergency.

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