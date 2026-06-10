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Advocates Urge Lifesaving Survival Swimming Lessons After Fourth Drowning in Less Than a Month | WPBF 25 News

by

rokur
in , ,

A 2-year-old child drowned in Fort Pierce on Sunday, marking the fourth drowning in the region in less than a month, as safety advocates stress the importance of survival lessons.

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