Swimmer's Daily

Keiki Drowning Prevention Addressed in Water Safety Plan | KHON 2 News

by

rokur
in , ,

Experts said drowning is the leading cause of death for children in Hawaii and water safety advocates said it doesn’t have to be this way.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.