Hero Surfers Describe Rescuing Victim Of Manly Beach Shark Attack | 10 News+

The two hero surfers reveal the heart-stopping moment they heard cries for help and swam towards the young surfer who was being attacked by a shark at Manly Beach in Sydney.

Just moments before the horror shark attack on Sydney’s Northern Beaches, another surfer reveals their unnerving encounter one beach over.

