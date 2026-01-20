Swimmer's Daily

Butterfly Swimming Body Position Exercise | Tabletop (Crab) Bridge | U.S. Masters Swimming

Tabletop bridge, also known as crab bridge, develops endurance in your back muscles and hamstrings, both of which are important for maintaining a proper body position.

