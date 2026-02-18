Swimmer's Daily

World Aquatics Announces Major Changes to Its Competition Regulations

rokur
This morning, on 18 February 2026, World Aquatics announced a suite of major changes to its competition regulations, effective immediately. You can find the updated regulations on the World Aquatics website here. Below is a quick explainer I created using Google’s NotebookLM.

