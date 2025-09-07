Swimmer's Daily

Friend Describes ‘Heroic’ Final Act of Surfer Killed in Sydney Shark Attack | ABC News

by

rokur
in

Mercury Psillakis, who was killed by a shark at Sydney’s Northern Beaches on Saturday, has been described as an “avid surfer, loving father, loving husband, great son and great person”.

A close friend said the 57-year-old steered other surfers in the water to safety before he was fatally attacked.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.