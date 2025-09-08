Swimmer's Daily

Shark Alarm Forces Manly Beach Evacuation | 7NEWS

A shark alarm at Manly Beach prompted the evacuation of swimmers and surfers after a tagged great white shark was spotted in the area. This incident occurred two days after 57-year-old local surfer Mercury Psillakis was killed by a 3.4 to 3.6 metre great white shark at nearby Dee Why Beach on Saturday morning. The Department of Primary Industries investigation confirmed the attack occurred 300 metres north of the existing shark net, which failed to prevent the fatal incident.

