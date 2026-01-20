Surfer Saved by Rapid Blood Transfusion After Shark Attack | 7NEWS

Swimmer's Daily

rokur
A surfer mauled by a shark at Manly is expected to survive after receiving life-saving blood in a rapid roadside transfer at Spit Bridge, as NSW records an unprecedented four shark attacks in less than 48 hours.

