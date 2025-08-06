In this episode, Katie and Missy reunite for a long-awaited World Championships recap, unpacking the highs, lows, and untold stories — from the Thailand training camp food poisoning to the “web shooters down” call for unity. They react to mid-meet criticism from swimming legends, celebrate standout performances from Katie Ledecky, Gretchen Walsh, and Jack Alexy, and share the behind-the-scenes moments that define Team USA’s grit, pride, and culture.
World Championships Recap | Unfiltered Waters
