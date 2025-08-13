Swimmer's Daily

Bobby Finke | Unfiltered Waters

by

rokur
in

In this episode, Katie sits down with 2x Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke. They discuss everything from battling illness at Worlds to late-night data dives, Bobby shares the lessons, mindset shifts, and team pride that kept him pushing forward. He opens up about criticism, training quirks, and the drive to put USA men back on top—plus a few laughs about four-city debates and sprinting through 4,000 meters.

