This week, three shark attacks were reported at Sydney beaches over just two days. It’s left swimmers along the coastline asking the question: what’s going on? To help us understand what’s driving this spike — and what it means for public safety — we’re joined by Associate Professor of Environmental Science Dr Daryl McPhee from Bond University. In today’s podcast, we’re going to chat to Dr McPhee about why there’s been so many encounters, what swimmers need to look out for, and how he thinks the Government should respond.
Why Are There So Many Shark Attacks Right Now? | The Daily Aus
Comments
Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
Leave a Reply