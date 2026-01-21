Swimmer's Daily

Navy Rescue Swimmer Saves Woman In Sinking SUV | Inside Edition

An SUV ended up in the water off a boat ramp in Virginia beach, trapping a woman inside. A hero passerby leaped into action. One of the rescuers happened to be a Navy rescue swimmer. One rescuer smashed the rear window while another worked the windshield. The car was sinking fast. The SUV disappeared underwater but then the rescuers brought the driver to the surface. Everyone was hauled to safety by rope. Navy rescue swimmer 35-year-old Jeremy Way injured his hand.

