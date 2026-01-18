Boy Critical After Shark Attack in Vaucluse, Sydney | ABC News

Swimmer's Daily

A boy believed to be aged 12 years old is in a critical condition at Sydney Children’s Hospital after a shark attack in Vaucluse, Sydney. Emergency services responded to reports near Shark Beach, where the boy was treated by paramedics at a Police Rescue tent in Rose Bay. The beach is closed, and swimmers are advised to stay out of the water.

