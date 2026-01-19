This Freestyle Catch Style Is Costing You Speed | Siska Training Systems

Swimmer's Daily

Most adult swimmers train harder every year — yet their freestyle speed barely improves.

In this video, Lukas Siska explains what actually creates real speed in swimming, why so many adults plateau, and how elite swimmers are developed over time.

If your freestyle has felt stuck despite consistent training, this perspective will completely change how you think about improvement.

Lukas breaks down how these principles apply to adult swimmers who didn’t grow up in elite programs — and how to apply them intelligently without burnout.

