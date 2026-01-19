Man Attacked by Shark in Third Incident in Two Days | ABC News

Swimmer's Daily

A man is believed to have suffered serious injuries in a shark attack at North Steyne Beach in Manly, Sydney, shortly after 6 PM on Monday. This is the third shark attack in Sydney in just over 24 hours, following a critical incident involving a 12-year-old boy at a harbour beach in Vaucluse on Sunday. Another boy narrowly escaped injury when his surfboard was bitten at Dee Why.

