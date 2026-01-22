‘That’s Mateship’: Teen Jumps Into Water to Save Friend From Shark Attack in Sydney Harbour | 7NEWS

Swimmer's Daily

A teenage boy remains in critical condition after a shark attack at Vaucluse Point in Sydney Harbour. His friends pulled him from the water in what police called a “gallant recovery,” with one teen entering the water to rescue his mate. Emergency services applied double tourniquets and performed CPR before a high-speed police boat transported him to hospital. Authorities believe a bull shark was responsible and are warning against swimming in the harbour after heavy rainfall.

