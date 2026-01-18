Arunachal Tragedy: Kerala Tourists Drown in Frozen Sela Lake Rescue Ends in Horror | NEWS9 Live

A chilling tragedy has struck Arunachal Pradesh. Two young tourists from Kerala drowned after slipping into the frozen waters of Sela Lake in Tawang district, one of India’s most scenic yet dangerous high-altitude tourist spots.

The victims, 26-year-old Dinu and 24-year-old Mahadev, were part of a seven-member group visiting the lake at over 13,000 feet above sea level. What began as a sightseeing trip turned into a desperate rescue attempt when one tourist slipped into the icy water.

In a brave effort to save him, Dinu and Mahadev rushed into the frozen lake. While one tourist managed to escape, the two were pulled under fragile ice and disappeared.