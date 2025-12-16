Swimmer's Daily

Toddler Drowns After Dad Falls Into Hot Tub at Florida Airbnb | CBS 12 News

by

rokur
in

A Florida father was arrested for aggravated manslaughter after deputies say he fell asleep in a hot tub while holding his 20-month-old daughter — and woke up to find her unresponsive.

See CBS 12 News

