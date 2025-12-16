Swimmer's Daily

Australia vs The World Swimming Highlights | Wide World of Sports

by

rokur
in

Australia versus The World sees world champions and Olympic gold medallists Kaylee McKeown, Cam McEvoy and Mollie O’Callaghan take on international Olympic gold medallists. Official YouTube account for Nine’s Wide World of Sports!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.