Swimmer's Daily

Man Drowns on Flooded Road in Washington | KING 5 Seattle

by

rokur
in

The man reportedly drove past road closure signs before ultimately running off the road into a flooded ditch. The car was completely submerged in water.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.