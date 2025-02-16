Florida Dad Arrested After Infant Daughter Drowns While He Plays Video Game, Sheriff Says | WESH 2 News

A Central Florida dad has been arrested in the 2024 drowning death of his infant daughter.
On April 21, 2024, Joshua Ruiz-Martinez is accused of leaving his daughter alone in a bathtub while he played video games, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
She was later found face-down and unresponsive in the bathtub.
Ruiz-Martinez, 32, told first responders he had put the infant in the tub with water up to her stomach while he went to get a bottle because she was fussy, according to the arrest report.
But investigators were able to access the computer game Ruiz-Martinez had been playing that day, and it showed he was actively playing the game while the infant was in the tub.
