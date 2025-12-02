Swimmer's Daily

Summer Starts With Warnings About Beach and Pool Safety to Avoid Drownings | ABC News

by

rokur
in ,

Queensland lifesavers have rescued more than 500 children this year with December and January the highest risk months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.