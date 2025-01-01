Beach Safety | Avoid Swimming in Areas Without Lifeguards | eNCA

Swimmer's Daily

With the wave of tourists heading to the beach this festive season there is increased risk of drownings. Beachgoers are advised to observe lifeguard duty hours and to avoid swimming in areas without them. Lifesaving SA says this will keep people safe and lower the country’s drowning rate.

