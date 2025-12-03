Florida Bills Propose New Rules for Pools, Vacation Rentals, Drowning Education | ‘A Silent Death’ | News4JAX

Florida once again is seeing a rise in child drowning deaths this year. Now, a trio of Florida bills — proposed by Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando — aims to bring that number down.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, there have been 112 child drownings this year, well outpacing last year’s number. Those include 11 drownings in Northeast Florida involving children from ages 1 to 7.

