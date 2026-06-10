Swimmer's Daily

Two Rivers Beach Safety System Alerts Swimmers to Water Hazards | WBAY TV-2

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rokur
in , ,

Swim-Smart Beach Alert System uses color-coded lights to warn of dangerous conditions

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