USA Swimming Just Hired a CEO That Doesn’t Know Swimming | Kyle Sockwell

Kevin M. Ring, former President of Golf at Legends, has been named the new President and CEO of USA Swimming, as well as CEO of the USA Swimming Foundation. With a strong background in revenue growth, fan engagement, and strategic partnerships (first at the PGA of America and then at Legends), Ring is stepping into this role at a pivotal moment as USA Swimming looks ahead to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

