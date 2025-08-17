Michael Phelps Called Out USA Swimming…Again | Kyle Sockwell

Michael Phelps has doubled down on his call to action to USA Swimming. This time, it is in a five-page, specific, and actionable statement released on his Instagram, which has received international news coverage and generated a whole lot of buzz throughout the swimming community, to say the least.

With USA Swimming still without a permanent CEO after more than 350 days, the community’s patience is understandably wearing thinner and thinner. In this video, I share my thoughts on the callout and what I believe we should be focusing on as a community, moving this sport forward and creating more opportunities for everyone involved at every level.