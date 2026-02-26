In this episode of Unfiltered Waters, Katie sits down with USA Swimming CEO Kevin Ring at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs to mark his first 100 days in the role and break down the future of USA Swimming. Kevin shares the organization’s newly approved mission, vision, values, and four key pillars, dives into the 2026 budget deficit and why increased national team investment and bringing Pan Pacs to the U.S. are strategic moves ahead of LA 2028, and explains how USA Swimming plans to grow membership, strengthen partnerships, elevate athlete performance, and improve the fan experience. From transparency around financial decisions to athlete support, governance, and long-term strategy beyond LA28, this is an in-depth look at where USA Swimming stands now and where it’s headed next.
USA Swimming CEO Kevin Ring | Unfiltered Waters
