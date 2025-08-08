Michael Phelps & Rowdy Gaines Called Out USA Swimming, but Are They Right? | Kyle Sockwell

Michael Phelps, Rowdy Gaines, and Ryan Lochte (sort of) recently called out USA Swimming during the World Championships. While it may have initially seemed like the criticism was aimed at the athletes, it’s clear now that wasn’t the case.

With USA Swimming still without a permanent CEO after more than 340 days, the community’s patience is understandably wearing thin. In this video, I share my thoughts on the callout and what I believe we should be focusing on as we head into the LA 2028 Olympic cycle.