FORM created the most advanced swim goggles in the world. The new Swim Pro 2 projects pace, splits, stroke, and heart rate directly in front of your eyes while you swim. Guided workouts and training plans make every pool session smarter.
In this episode, I talk with founder Dan Eisenhardt about how FORM is built, the vision behind Swim Pro 2, and how they are transforming swimming into a measurable sport.
The Most Advanced Swim Goggles Ever?! (Like a Coach in Your Goggles) | Hardware Nation
