FORM Launches World’s First Augmented Reality Swim Goggles Protected with Corning Gorilla® Glass

FORM Smart Swim 2 PRO uses Corning® Gorilla® Glass to deliver unparalleled durability, a permanent fog-free experience, plus a full slate of new software features

Vancouver, BC – July 15, 2025 – FORM, the global leader in smart swim goggles, is excited to announce its latest augmented reality (AR) innovation, FORM Smart Swim 2 PRO, featuring lenses designed with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3. Building on the acclaimed Smart Swim 2, launched in April 2024, PRO is an industry-first goggle that delivers unmatched durability and clarity in all water conditions, year after year. FORM Smart Swim 2 PRO is built for swimmers and triathletes who demand the very best in performance and protection.

FORM Smart Swim 2 PRO has been engineered to excel when training and racing in the most demanding swim environments. FORM has integrated Gorilla Glass 3, with its proven toughness in mobile and wearable devices, to help protect the internal and external goggle lenses. Lightweight and chemically strengthened Gorilla Glass 3 delivers enhanced scratch and damage resistance. The FORM custom-engineered lens stack enhances optical quality and provides a UPF rating of 50+, blocking 98 percent of harmful UV rays.

Unlike standard swim goggles with plastic lenses and a factory-applied anti-fog coating that can degrade over time, Smart Swim 2 PRO features a user-applied anti-fog solution on durable Gorilla Glass 3 lenses to ensure each swim is fog-free, year after year. Included with each Smart Swim 2 PRO is a 10 mL anti-fog spray and a 10 mL concentrate for easy replenishment. Combined, this provides over 175 swim applications. The process is simple – before a swim, apply one spray in each lens, spread around, and rinse with water — a ten-second process to provide clear visibility and a fog-free swim, regardless of the conditions. The safe and cost effective anti-fog solution is 25% baby shampoo and 75% water.

As the leader in AR swim tech, FORM continues to set the standard with award-winning innovations that make swimmers faster, more efficient, and more engaged. FORM Smart Swim 2 PRO offers the same world-class functionality as the Smart Swim 2 goggle, such as real-time performance metrics, including heart rate tracking, in-goggle guided workouts, virtual coaching through HeadCoach™, accurate open-water navigation via SwimStraight™, and much more.

“Smart Swim 2 PRO is yet another industry-leading product that pushes the boundaries of industrial design and performance, setting a new standard in goggle durability and visual clarity,” said FORM founder and CEO, Dan Eisenhardt.

FORM Smart Swim 2 PRO is now available for purchase in the US and Canada at formswim.com and through select retailers. It will be available globally, across all regions, in early August (sign up to be notified at formswim.com). FORM Smart Swim 2 PRO is priced at $329 USD / $449 CAD / £279 GBP / €329 EUR / $529 AUD.

In addition to the launch of the Smart Swim 2 PRO this summer, FORM will release a range of new software features as part of its extensive Premium subscription offering. This full suite of software enhancements is compatible with all generations of the FORM Smart Swim goggles.

New Premium features include:

HeadCoach™ Plans (Launching in July) Unlock a new era of dynamic, data-driven swim planning — where workouts evolve continuously, customized to a swimmer’s objective, progress, preferences, and performance.

Smart Set (Launching in July) Smart Set displays your intervals and sets building live in your goggles, as you swim, so you can stay focused on swimming, not counting. Great for swimming with a squad or when swimming your own workout.

HeadCoach™ Insights (Launching in September) After each session, swimmers receive intelligent feedback and targeted suggestions on what to focus on in their upcoming swims. HeadCoachTM Insights delivers personalized, data-driven guidance that replicates the experience of working with an elite swim coach, tailored to your goals and technique.



FORM also recently launched a new non-Premium feature, Streaks, which enables swimmers to stay accountable and consistent with their swimming.

Streaks (Launched in May) One swim a week keeps a swimmer’s streak alive — and with push notifications and in-app celebrations, Streaks keeps swimmers motivated. This feature encourages consistency, one of the most important drivers for improvement.



“FORM believes our Premium subscription provides the tools and insights required to unlock the full potential of our swimmers and triathletes. With these enhancements, we are laser-focused on delivering more value and world-class coaching,” said Dan Eisenhardt.

FORM Premium includes access to over 1,500 guided workouts and 45 training plans, HeadCoach™ virtual coaching, SwimStraight™ open water navigation, and more. After an initial free one-month trial, continued access to Premium costs just $9.99 USD / $11.59 CAD / £8.25 GBP / €9.99 EUR / $14.99 AUD per month.

