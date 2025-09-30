Swimmer's Daily

Is There A Perfect Swimming Technique For Triathlon? | Global Triathlon Network

by

rokur
in , ,

Whether you’re racing sprint or Ironman distance, open water presents a different set of demands — no black line, no walls, and plenty of chaos around you.

In this video, we break down how to adapt your pool training for open water performance.

From stroke rate to sighting and pacing, these drills and techniques will help you build confidence, swim smarter, and race stronger — no matter your experience level.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.