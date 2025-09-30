Whether you’re racing sprint or Ironman distance, open water presents a different set of demands — no black line, no walls, and plenty of chaos around you.
In this video, we break down how to adapt your pool training for open water performance.
From stroke rate to sighting and pacing, these drills and techniques will help you build confidence, swim smarter, and race stronger — no matter your experience level.
Is There A Perfect Swimming Technique For Triathlon? | Global Triathlon Network
