Form Smart Swim 2 Pro Goggles Changed the Way I Swim | Recovery for Athletes

I honestly didn’t expect these goggles to impact my swimming this much.

I’ve always been pretty old school when it comes to training, especially in the water. I thought having a display inside swim goggles would feel distracting or gimmicky… but after a few swims with the FORM Smart Swim 2 Pro goggles, I completely changed my mind.

Being able to see my pace, heart rate, splits, distance, and workouts in real time made swimming feel way more connected and intentional. Especially during longer sessions where your mind starts playing tricks on you and you feel slower than you actually are.

But the biggest surprise for me was how motivating they felt.