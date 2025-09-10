Swimmer's Daily

Great White Shark Spotted off Manly Beach in Sydney | 9 News Australia

by

rokur
in

Just days after a fatal shark attack at Dee Why, a tagged great white has been spotted off a popular Sydney beach.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.