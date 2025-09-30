Swimmer's Daily

Resilience at the Edge with Extreme Cold Water Swimmer Nuala Moore | Jessica Cooke

Nuala Moore is an Irish open water swimmer and adventurer who has pushed human limits in some of the most extreme conditions on earth. With two Guinness World Records and decades of experience in the ocean, she’s learned what fear, discomfort, and resilience really mean.

