West to East Falkland Islands Big Swim Preparations | Falkland Islands Television

On Tuesday 21st January two extremely brave swimmers will take a big plunge and make their first attempt to swim across Falkland Sound from West to East Falkland.

Esther Bertram and Nuala Knight will start at Jersey Point and swim 4.3 kilometres to Fanning Head.

Money raised from The Big Swim will be split equally between the Stephen Jaffray Memorial Fund, Camp Education and Falklands Conservation.

If you wish to support Esther and Nuala you can follow them on the “Esther and Nuala’s Big Swim” Facebook page:

www.facebook.com/groups/922137519323211

or donate at the Falkland’s Conservation office.