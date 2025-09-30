Swimmer's Daily

Meet The Triathlete That Shattered Kona’s Swim Course Record | Global Triathlon Network

Join us as we catch up with Sam Askey-Doran, the amateur triathlete who stunned the world by breaking the Ironman Kona swim course record.

We challenged him to a swim in Nice and delved into his rapid rise in triathlon, his unique training, and his ambitions to go pro.

Discover how he secured an age group podium at the Ironman World Championships and what his plans are for the future!

