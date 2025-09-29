Russian freediver Alexey Molchanov plunged 126 meters (413.39 feet) below the surface of the Mediterranean Sea to set a new freedive world record on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.
The breath-defying record was set off the coast of Limassol, Cyprus on the fourth day of the AIDA Freediving World Championships.
Molchanov broke his own world record of 125 meters (410.1 feet), set in 2024, in the constant weight bi-fins (CWTB) category, in which divers descend and ascend using only the two fins on their feet, no sleds and no pulling on the guide rope is allowed.
Freediver Plunges 126 Meters (413 Feet) to Set New World Record | GMA Integrated News
Comments
Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily
Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.
Leave a Reply