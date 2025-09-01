Swimmer's Daily

‘People Want to Watch Swimming Because of Summer McIntosh’: Elizabeth Beisel on Summer at Worlds | CBC Sports

by

rokur
in

Elizabeth Beisel had a front-row seat to Summer McIntosh’s 4-gold-medal world championships as the in-arena host in Singapore. She touched on the challenge of keeping questions fresh when interviewing elite swimmers after a performance and the importance of meeting them where they are at.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from Swimmer’s Daily

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.