Body of Missing Swimmer Believed to Be Found off Anna Maria Island, Deputies Say | 10 Tampa Bay

Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies found a body in the water just west of Anna Maria Island. They believe it is the missing swimmer who was swept away by the tide over the weekend.

The multi-agency search continued Monday morning after witnesses reported seeing 20-year-old Abhigyan Patel about 100 yards from the beach at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Gulf off Bean Point. Officials said he was swimming with another man, who was rescued and brought to shore by people nearby.

An X post from the U.S. Coast Guard said Patel was last seen in an olive green shirt.

An extensive search was started by Manatee County deputies with several boats, jet skis, paddleboards and aerial support from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Deputies are in the process of identifying the man found and notifying family members.

Anyone with information is asked to call 866-881-1392.