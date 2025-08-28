Swimmer's Daily

Elizabeth Beisel: Music, Media and Life After Swimming | CBC Sports

by

rokur
in

Elite swimmer turned media-personality joins The Ready Room to chat through some her career accomplishments, both inside and outside the pool. How she keeps it fresh when interviewing athletes like Summer McIntosh, and we learn what’s next on the horizon; there’s music on the way.

